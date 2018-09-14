Riyadh-based airline Flynas on major recruitment drive! Nearly 1,000 Saudi women apply for jobs as co-pilots, flight attendants

A spokesman for the airline further revealed that nearly 1,000 Saudi women have applied for the positions. (Reuters)

In a bid to empower women, Riyadh-based carrier Flynas will be recruiting Saudi women as co-pilots and flight attendants for the first time. “Flynas is keen to empower Saudi women to play an important role in the kingdom’s transformation,” Al Jazeera quoted the carrier as it opened its call for women applications.

A spokesman for the airline further revealed that nearly 1,000 Saudi women have applied for the positions, indicating that Islamic kingdom’s relaxation on gender restrictions. It may be noted, that women are not legally barred from working in the aviation sector, but the jobs have largely been held by women from foreign countries such as the Philippines.

The recruitment drive comes just days after Flyadeal, another low-cost Saudi carrier, began posting jobs for Saudi women to work as flight attendants, Al Jazeera reported. It was in June this year, Saudi Arabia ended a longstanding ban on women driving cars as Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman seeks to improve women’s participation in the workforce.