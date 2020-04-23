Rising under-recoveries: ONGC eyes lower field service rates to cut costs

In FY19, ONGC paid Rs 10,042 crore on service contracts of rigs, vessels and helicopters.

Grappling with under-recoveries stemming from low crude prices, ONGC is eyeing potential opportunities to reduce future operational expenses by hiring exploration service contractors at lower rates. The company, sources said, has not yet announced any tender for such services, but is keeping a close track on the movement of oil prices and waiting for the opportune moment.

Before the pandemic, lease rates of rigs and other oil field services had rebounded after continuously falling since FY16, as global oil service firms depleted their capacity for further margin cuts. In 2017, rates for deep-water rigs were 65% below 2014 levels. As noted recently by Care Ratings, ONGC had hired offshore rigs at around $30,000-$35,000 in FY16 when a sharp downward trend in crude oil was witnessed which were 65%-70% lower than a year ago.

However, experts pointed out that lower exploration and production activities in the Gulf might lead to global service contractors bid at lower rates if current market conditions prevail in the near future.

In FY19, ONGC paid Rs 10,042 crore on service contracts of rigs, vessels and helicopters, 11.5% lower compared with FY18. The scope of cost saving on this front will apply mostly on its offshore wells, which produce ONGC’s 70% oil output. For its onshore wells, the cost of such field services are already very low.

If ONGC’s production growth remains flat at 24 million tonne (MT), it is likely to face under-recoveries of $1.8 billion in FY21, provided the Indian basket of crude averages at $25/barrel in the year. The company’s per-barrel production cost is in the range of $35-$40. Even facing under-recoveries, it is difficult for ONGC to reduce production as most of the company’s existing fields are ageing, and capping these wells now would make reviving production an onerous task.

The company, which produces about 65% of domestic crude oil, is also facing under-recoveries from its gas business, after the government recently slashed the price of domestic gas by 26% to $2.39 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), whereas the firm’s output cost is around $3.8-$6.6/mmBtu.

The company had said on March 17 that “at this critical juncture”, the time is “right for certain policy measures which are understood to be at different levels of consideration in the government to move further”. ONGC is set to “adopt a balanced approach towards capital spending,” and has been carrying out “detailed review of activities to look for opportunities to optimise operating costs to preserve liquidity”.