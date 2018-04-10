Rishad Premji appointed Nasscom chairman for 2018-19

Premji has been a member of Nasscom’s Executive Council and was the vice chairman for 2017-18, Nasscom said in a statement. (Website)

IT industry body Nasscom today said it has appointed Wipro Chief Strategy Officer and Board member Rishad Premji as its chairman for 2018-19. Besides, Nasscom has appointed WNS Group CEO Keshav Murugesh as the vice chairman for the year 2018-19. Premji has been a member of Nasscom’s Executive Council and was the vice chairman for 2017-18, Nasscom said in a statement. He succeeds Raman Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of Quatrro Global Services, it added. “I am honoured to have the vote of confidence of the Nasscom leadership team as we stand on the cusp of a digital transformation. I look forward to working closely with Nasscom’s multiple and versatile teams, and continuing our endeavours to foster growth in changing times,” Premji said.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said with his unique exposure and new age energy, Rishad is uniquely qualified to help lead the industry “in a time of change and opportunity”.

Key focus areas for the new leadership team will be global free movement of talent, to proactively dispel the myths about immigration and further embrace new and emerging markets to help the industry foray into newer geographies and domains. The team will also continue to work towards the skilling and re-skilling of talent as an imperative for the industry.