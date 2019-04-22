Rise of omnichannel strategy to slow down growth of online retailers

Published: April 22, 2019 5:35 AM

The share of online retailing is expected to go up to 8% by 2030 amounting to $170 billion from the current 3% or $18 billion.

retauil sector retail industry, online marketingThe government’s move to curb irrational pricing by online marketplaces which offer steep discounts will also help level the field.

By Kritika Agrawal and Rakshita Sareen

While online retailers are bound to eat into the market share of brick-and-mortar players, the pace at which they add share will slow down. “We believe the incremental disruption of online retailers on physical retailers is reducing,” analysts at Jefferies wrote.

The share of online retailing is expected to go up to 8% by 2030 amounting to $170 billion from the current 3% or $18 billion. During this time, the Indian retail market is tipped to grow by 9% as unbranded and unorganised players lose market share.

One reason for this is that brick-and-mortar retailers are all rolling out an omnichannel model. In its annual report for 2017-18, Shoppers Stop said: “This year the company will focus on strengthening its e-commerce presence to build on the investments made over the last three years to drive more than 100% sales growth, and to create seamless experience across online and offline in order to drive digitally influenced store sales, as well as adoption of digital channels by store customers and on leveraging its partnership with Amazon.

Companies such as Arvind Fashions moved online with NNNOW, a virtual high street, where each brand from Arvind has its footprint and maintains its own website. Trent Ltd uses both Tata CLiQ and is completely omnichannel. Over 60% of the orders it delivers on Tata CLiQ come through the omnichannel process and products are picked up from the stores and delivered to customers.

Reliance Retail recently said the curated online fashion platform has built a strong base of loyal customers with two-thirds of the revenue originating from repeat customers. The company had said, way back in 2015, it was poised to launch multi-channel shopping for all formats as that would offer customers both choice and convenience. “The opportunity is to integrate an offline-online’ model which can truly differentiate the customer experience”, it had said.

The government’s move to curb irrational pricing by online marketplaces which offer steep discounts will also help level the field.

In an interview after the changes in the FDI policy for e-retailers in late December 2018, Rakesh Biyani, joint MD, Future Retail, said the FDI-funded discounts had made it difficult for offline retailers and others to sell. “The changes will bring a level-playing field in many categories,” he had noted, adding that they would help local businesses build a robust model.

Also read: Lifestyle stores adopt an omnichannel and tech-led strategy for growth

The impact of online retailing seen between FY14 and FY15 also coincided with discretionary slowdown, analysts at Jefferies noted. Though there was a pick-up in online funding during FY18 and FY19, growth in offline retail is strong, they said, suggesting that there was a good scope for both segments to co-exist.

If the share of online retail in India is to increase to about 8% by 2030, hitting $170 billion, it would imply a compounded growth of 21% over FY18-30.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Rise of omnichannel strategy to slow down growth of online retailers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition