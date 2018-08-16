RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee: From Anand Mahindra’s heartfelt pic to Ratan Tata’s tribute; what top industrialists said (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Humanity, humility, compassion, and humour were the words top industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra used in their condolence messages for India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He passed away on Thursday at 5.05 pm after a prolonged illness at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at the age of 93.

Ratan N Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata group, said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. Here’s what top industrialists said about India’s 10th Prime Minister, poet, writer, orator and statesman.

Anand Mahindra

“RIP Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The leadership lesson that I learned from my interactions with him was that no matter how significant your achievements while in office, you ultimately earn the affection of people through your humanity and your humility,” said M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter. He also posted a picture of him with India’s beloved former PM.

I tweeted this prized photo on Shri Vajpayee’s last birthday. It is with enormous grief that I remember him today and mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/uszXdKPjfy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2018

Ratan Tata:

All of us who knew Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humor. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us. — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) August 16, 2018

N Chandrasekaran:

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the nation has lost a statesman of independent India. “An iconic leader on the world stage, Vajpayeeji led India with great wisdom, foresight and love for the country”, he said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw:

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw recalled her meeting with the former PM and said that he was curious to learn about the new field of science. She told CNBC-TV18 that Atal Bihari Vajpayee improved Ease of Doing Business in India and that he was a people’s person who had a great sense of humour.