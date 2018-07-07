Ring out the old! Here is why Reliance Jio could spell death for manufactures of low-end feature phones

Since its launch some eight months ago, the JioPhone has added 25 million users as disclosed by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday. (IE)

Reliance Jio Infocomm is doing to handset makers what it did to several legacy telecom companies. The 66% reduction in the price of its JioPhone coupled with the introduction of three popular app — WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook — which together have a market share of around 80%, has certainly sounded the death knell for feature phone manufacturers.

So far, the inhibiting factor in sales of JioPhones was the high entry price at `1,500 and non-availability of apps like WhatsApp. “These limitations at least kept the distinction between feature phones and smartphones in the market. Now with the price cut and introduction of apps, the dividing line between the two categories of phones is over. One can easily say that it’s the end of the road for feature phone makers,” said Sanjay Kapoor, telecom analyst and former CEO of Bharti Airtel. He added that now the feature phone manufacturers will have to re-engineer their businesses because phones that cannot support video and apps and is costlier than the JioPhone would not have takers.

Similar will be the case with low-end smartphone manufacturers where the entry-level price is around Rs 3,000.

Since its launch some eight months ago, the JioPhone has added 25 million users as disclosed by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday. Analysts see this as not too high as it addressed only 20% of the feature phone market as the entry level price Rs 1,500 (refundable security after three years) was seen as too high for this segment. However, now with the price down to Rs 501 with the user’s old feature phone thrown in, it will be able to address 90% of the market.

No wonder Ambani has targeted 100 million users in the shortest possible time.

Domestic manufacturers like Micromax and Lava still derive 50% of their volumes from feature phones. Currently, there are 2G feature phones with colour screen from obscure brands at around Rs 800, but they don’t work on 4G and can’t support video and apps.

Apart from feature phone manufacturers, even the incumbent mobile operators run the risk of losing their 2G subscribers and hence revenues to Jio.

Bharti Airtel and Idea-Vodafone have about 70-75% of their subscribers on voice that contribute 40-45% of their mobile revenues. “Hence they face incremental risks of subscriber churn in the feature phone segment and could likely be compelled into retaliation,” brokerage CLSA said in its note. “If 25 million subscribers with Arpu (average revenue per user) of Rs 50 churn away, then Bharti Airtel will take a 2% hit to its consolidated revenues and 8% hit to fair value vs higher 3-35% hit for Vodafone-Idea,” CLSA has noted.

For Jio, CLSA has currently estimated 75 million feature phone user additions in FY19, which if higher at 100 million will boost its total subscriber base to 320 million as on March 2019.

Following the first-round of launch of the JioPhone, Bharti Airtel and Idea-Vodafone tied up with handset manufacturers like Karbonn and Itel to offer lower-end smartphones for around Rs 3,000, which with cashbacks came down to around Rs 1,300-1,500. This made sense at that time because at a slightly higher price than the JioPhone, subscribers got smartphone features. However, now analysts say that the incumbents would have to reconsider these partnerships to compete effectively with the new JioPhone pricing with added features.