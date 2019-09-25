RIL’s Mukesh Ambani is richest Indian for 8th year in row; check others on Hurun India Rich list

With a net worth of Rs 3.8 lakh crore, India’s richest businessman Mukesh Amabni is also the richest globally.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian for the eight consecutive year, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 released on Wednesday. With a net worth of Rs 3.8 lakh crore, India’s richest businessman is also the richest globally, the report added. The second rank has been retained by London-based SP Hinduja and family with assets worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore. Wipro founder Azim Premji and chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal, were ranked third and fourth, respectively on the list. The hold total net assets worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore and 1.07 lakh crore, respectively.

The fifth position has been taken by Gautam Adani who holds a total wealth of Rs 94,500 crore. Uday Kotak, Cyrus Poonawalla, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry and Dilip Sanghvi were among the top 10 richest people in the country, the list said. Ritesh Agarwal (25) of OYO Rooms, with a net worth of Rs 7,500 crore, is the youngest self made entrepreneur. “Globally, the wealth creators drive the growth and therefore play a vital role in shaping the economy. With Indian Government setting its sight on USD 5 trillion GDP mark – we are confident that the size of the India Rich List will easily triple in the next 5 years,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India.

According to the list, twenty-five of the wealthiest names in the country account for the wealth which is equal to a tenth of India’s entire economic output. The Hurun list has 152 women with an average age of 56 years. Roshni Nadar (37) of HCL technologies is the richest woman followed by Smita V Crishna (68) of Godrej Group. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon continues to be the richest self-made woman in India with a net worth of Rs 18,500 crore.