RIL’s Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 64th birthday today; 5 interesting facts about Reliance chief

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is celebrating his 64th birthday today.
Mukesh Ambani has done chemical engineering from the University of Bombay and joined his family business in 1981. Image: Reuters
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is celebrating his 64th birthday today. Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian with a net worth is $73 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire index. Amid the second COVID-19 wave, RIL is diverting oxygen produced at its refineries to supplement availability in worst-hit COVID states like Maharashtra and the trucks carrying supplies are in transit, PTI cited sources as saying. Last year in 2020, Mukesh Ambani announced an additional Rs 500 crore donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund. The business tycoon was born on April 19, 1957, in Aden, Yemen. His father Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries in 1966 (then Reliance Commercial Corporation) as a small textile company. Mukesh Ambani has done chemical engineering from the University of Bombay and joined his family business in 1981.
Here are 5 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and the eighth richest person in the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. While in Asia, Ambani stands second in 10th Edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021.
Mukesh Ambani owns the world’s most expensive residential property — Antilia located in South Mumbai, which is a 27 storey building with 3 helipads, 6 floors of car parking and more than 600 staff members.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s four-year-old telecom venture Reliance Jio has been ranked the fifth strongest brand globally behind the likes of Ferrari and Coca-Cola. According to Brand Finance’s Global 500 ranking, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, Jio has quickly become the largest mobile network operator in India and the third-largest mobile network operator in the world, with almost 400 million subscribers.
Setting a personal example of moderation in managerial compensation levels, Mukesh Ambani kept his annual salary from RIL capped at Rs 15 crore for the 12th year on the trot in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 and had decided to forego the entire remuneration from the year 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. “In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D. Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary,” the company said in its annual report.
Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, owns some of the best and rare cars in the world. These include Mercedes Maybach 660 Guard, Mercedes Maybach 62, BMW 760 Li, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Phantom, Aston Martin Rapide, and Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.