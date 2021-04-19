RIL’s Mukesh Ambani celebrates his 64th birthday today; 5 interesting facts about Reliance chief

Mukesh Ambani has done chemical engineering from the University of Bombay and joined his family business in 1981. Image: Reuters

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is celebrating his 64th birthday today. Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian with a net worth is $73 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire index. Amid the second COVID-19 wave, RIL is diverting oxygen produced at its refineries to supplement availability in worst-hit COVID states like Maharashtra and the trucks carrying supplies are in transit, PTI cited sources as saying. Last year in 2020, Mukesh Ambani announced an additional Rs 500 crore donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund. The business tycoon was born on April 19, 1957, in Aden, Yemen. His father Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries in 1966 (then Reliance Commercial Corporation) as a small textile company. Mukesh Ambani has done chemical engineering from the University of Bombay and joined his family business in 1981.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani