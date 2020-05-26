RIL’s mega plan: Not just grocery, JioMart may soon take Reliance Retail’s entire offering online

Reliance Jio had recently raised Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook as the latter got 9.99% stake in India’s leading telecom company.

Mukesh Ambani’s homegrown e-commerce project JioMart has gone live in many cities across the country after the company ran a beta test in some regions in Maharashtra. While the platform is currently offering grocery and other essential products, it may soon take its entire retail portfolio live and integrate its fashion, lifestyle and consumer electronics arms on the platform. “A pan-India extension of partnerships with mom & pop stores after a successful beta test and ramp-up of this new commerce venture is crucial in Reliance’s grand plan of converting Jio’s 400 million-plus subscribers into customers for its eCommerce and other offerings,” CLSA said in a report. Several reports have already been doing rounds that JioMart will be a super-app one day.

With its probable plan of integration of the entire retail offerings, JioMart is likely to become a major contender in the booming online business in the country which already has players such as Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and homegrown Flipkart. “JioMart has seen a 4 times rise in online orders from a low base. With its pan India presence JioMart now directly competes with Amazon and Flipkart in e-commerce,” according to a Bernstein report. Currently, the platform is functional in 200 cities with it servicing smaller towns such as Mysuru, Bhatinda and Dehradun along with all leading metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The company is currently delivering items such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and baked goods, staples, snacks and branded foods, beverages, and personal etc. RIL’s in-house labels are also available on the platform.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had recently raised Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook as the latter got 9.99% stake in India’s leading telecom company. RIL looks to empower about 3 crore small kirana shops and help them connect to nearby customers digitally. Reliance Jio’s partnership with Facebook will give a further impetus to Reliance’s retail business as the company can target Whatsapp’s 400 million strong user base to sell its products. Facebook-Jio deal has also given RIL access to the US-based social media company’s technology which will be a further push to RIL.