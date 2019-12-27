RIL share swap arrangement values Reliance Retail at Rs 2.4 lakh crore

RIL explained that the company had implemented two schemes namely Reliance Retail Employees’ Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2006 and 2007 under which restricted stock units (RSUs) were allotted to eligible employees

Shareholders of the unlisted Reliance Retail, an indirect subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), will receive one RIL share for every 4 equity shares held by them, RIL said in a notice on its website. The swap ratio implies a market capitalization, for RR of close to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, given RIL’s market cap is close to Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

This is twice as high as the market cap of Avenue Supermarts, its closest competitor, of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore. That’s despite the fact that RR is the country’s biggest retailer with revenues in Q2FY20 of Rs 41,202 crore, that were more than twice Avenue’s FY19 consolidated total income of Rs 20,052.87 crore. RR’s Ebitda grew 67% y-o-y to Rs 2,322 crore in Q2FY20 while Avenue’s grew 33.24% y-o-y to Rs 517 crore.

Market participants believe the company might have made the announcement to get some feedback from the investment community on the market capitalisation. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the last annual general meeting in August, RR could be listed within the next five years. “We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing both these companies in five years,” Ambani said.

RR’s business has been driven by high-margin segments such as apparel and a bigger presence in the online space could result in an even faster momentum in revenues, analysts believe. RIL has been talking of, and working on, a big foray into online retailing. In the brick and mortar segment, RR runs supermarkets, hypermarkets and small stores. At end of September, it had 10,901 stores across an area of 24.5 million square feet. It boasts of a reach in over 6,700 cities and towns. RR has registered a 76% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over the last 14 quarters.

The Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) has grown at 96% CAGR. RIL explained that the company had implemented two schemes namely Reliance Retail Employees’ Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2006 and 2007 under which restricted stock units (RSUs) were allotted to eligible employees. “On exercise of the RSUs by some of the employees, equity shares have been allotted to them. Some RSUs are outstanding against which equity shares will be allotted on exercise before effectiveness of the proposed scheme of arrangement,” RIL said while pointing out that the company has been receiving requests from the employees holding equity shares for providing them options for exit and liquidity.

Upon the implementation of the scheme, Reliance Retail Ventures, the holding company, will hold 100% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, RIL said.