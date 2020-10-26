  • MORE MARKET STATS

RIL says will complete Future deal without delay, even as Singapore Arbitrator ruling favours Amazon

By: |
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 9:16 AM

Reliance Industries Ltd emphasised its position on the proposed acquisition of the Kishore Biyani's Future Retail assets, and said that it will complete the transaction at the earliest

Reliance Industries, Future retail, kishore biyaniOn August 29, 2020, Future Group had announced sale of its retail, wholesale and logistics businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL)

Reliance Industries Ltd emphasised its position on the proposed acquisition of the Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail assets, and said that it will complete the transaction at the earliest. RIL’s statement came shortly after an emergency arbitrator in Singapore ruled in favour of Amazon, and put the RIL-Future deal on hold. “RRVL (Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd) intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay,” RIL said in a statement late last night.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has put the deal of Future group selling retail business to Mukesh Ambani’s RIL for Rs 24,713 crore, on hold. RRVL on Sunday was informed of an interim order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings invoked by Amazon under a shareholders’ agreement with the promoters of Future group, the company said in a press release. “RRVL has entered into the transaction for the acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law,” RIL said in a press release.

Related News

The Jeff Bezos-led company had slapped a legal notice on Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, alleging that the retailer’s Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Mukesh Ambani’s RIL violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant, after a hearing of the arbitration took place at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on October 16, this year.

On August 29, 2020, Future Group had announced the sale of its retail, wholesale and logistics businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). According to a PTI report, last year Amazon had bought a 49 per cent stake in one of Future’s unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd, with the right to buy into flagship Future Retail after a period between 3 and 10 years. Future Coupons owns a 7.3 per cent stake in Future Retail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. RIL says will complete Future deal without delay even as Singapore Arbitrator ruling favours Amazon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SIS migrates to IceWarp for email solutions
2Strategy: Bharti Airtel opts to work with all players via the partnership model
3Earnings in Q2FY21: Off to a flying start amid lockdown between July and September