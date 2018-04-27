RIL logs highest ever quarterly profit as Jio helps boost Q4 FY18 net 17% to Rs 9,435 crore

RIL Q4 Results 2018: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries posted all-time high quarterly net profit.

RIL Q4 Results 2018: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 17.3% year-on-year jump in its fourth-quarter net profit to an all-time quarterly high of Rs 9,435 crore, helped by a substantial contribution from its new telecom venture Jio Infocomm. The net profit beat a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 9,347 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue for Q4FY18 at Rs 1,29,120 crore grew 39% on-year from Rs 92,889 crore reported in the same quarter last year, as recently commissioned petrochemicals plants poured in money for the giant. However, on the refining business side, RIL’s GRM at $11/bbl, which fell from $11.5/bbl on-year, seem to have disappointed as it was lower than estimated by TV news channel polls.

RIL said that the increase in revenue is primarily on account of volume increase with start-up of petrochemicals projects and oil price related increase in realizations for refining and petrochemical products. The growth in revenue also reflects robust growth of 134% in retail business and continuing growth momentum in wireless subscriber additions for digital services business, the company said. On the other hand, lower crude throughput in its refining business and lower output from its oil and gas exploration fields offset the strong performance of petrochemicals, retail and digital services businesses, it said.

RIL’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani sought to assure stakeholders that the company’s investments in building its retail and telecom distribution networks are coming to bear fruit. “We have established strong foundations in retailing and digital services business with world-class supply chain management and network infrastructure which will serve our customers well,” Mukesh Ambani said.