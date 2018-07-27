Mukesh Ambani’s RIL net profit up 18% on year to Rs 9,459 crore in 1st quarter; key figures in a nutshell

In the latest quarter the company reclaimed its position in the 0 billion club, for the first time in the last 10 years.

RIL Q1 results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries reported Q1 results in line with street estimates. RIL has reported an 18% on- year rise in net profit to Rs 9,459 crore. Earlier, a Bloomberg poll of nine brokers had estimated RIL to post consolidated net sales of Rs 1.269 lakh crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. A poll of 10 brokers estimate the company to post a net profit of Rs 9,554 crore. Last fiscal same quarter, the company had reported net sales at Rs 90,537 crore and net profit at Rs 9,108 crore (including an exceptional income of Rs 1,087 crore), respectively.

The ongoing quarter has indeed been significant for the firm, as the market value of Reliance Industries zoomed past Rs 7 lakh crore mark in the morning trade, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone, earlier this month. The company also reclaimed its position in the $100 billion club, for the first time in the last 10 years. We take a closer look at the company’s Q1 results.

“Financial results of 1Q FY19 underscore the strength of the petrochemicals we have reinforced over the last investment cycle. Our petrochemicals business generated record EBITDA with strong volumes and an upswing in polyester chain margins,” Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

RIL Q1 earnings: We bring you key takeaways in a nutshell

Consolidated Net Profit

RIL’s net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19 was Rs 9,459 crore, up 18% on-year. The net profit was mainly boosted by the petrochemicals business.

Consolidated Revenue

Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerated reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,41,699 crore, up 56.5% on-year.

Consolidated PBDIT

RIL’s EBIT in the quarter under review came in at Rs 22,449 crore, up 52.8% on-year.

Gross Refining Margin (GRM)

The company’s Gross Refining Margin (GRM) in the first quarter was $10.5/bbl.

Refining and Marketing Business

The business reported a revenue of Rs 95,646 crore, up 42.9% on-year primarily on account of higher crude prices during the year.

Petrochemical Business

The Petrochemical business reported a revenue of Rs 40,287 crore, up 58.2% on-year.