RIL’s Mukesh Ambani only Indian in Hurun Global Rich List top 10; India adds a billionaire every week

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and the eighth richest person in the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. While in Asia, Mukesh Ambani has acquired the second spot in 10th Edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021 released Tuesday with a total net worth stood at Rs 6.05 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has jumped to $83 billion from $66 billion last year. The other Indian billionaires in the list were Gautam Adani & family with Rs 2.34 lakh crore wealth, Shiv Nadar & family with a net worth of Rs 1.94 lakh crore, Lakshmi N Mittal Rs 1.40 lakh crore net worth, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute with Rs 1.35 lakh crore net worth, Hinduja Brothers with Rs 1.31 lakh crore net worth and Uday Kotak with Rs 1.08 lakh crore net worth, among others.

India has 209 billionaires

This is the tenth year of the ranking and has 3,228 billionaires from 68 countries and 2,402 companies. India has now 209 billionaires, of which 177 reside in India. The list includes 118 self-made billionaires and 91 inherited billionaires. Indian wealth creation is dominated by cyclical/traditional industries compared to tech-driven wealth creation in the US and China,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India. Junaid also added that when the tech-driven wealth creation reaches full potential, India could potentially beat the US in terms of the number of billionaires. According to the list, India has added more than one billionaire every week.

Mukesh Jagtiani of Landmark company is the richest new entrant from India followed by Arvindkumar Poddar & the family of Balkrishna Industries with a net worth Rs 18,500 crore. Banwarilal Bawri and family, Girdharilal Bawri and family and B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family were among other new entrants from India in Hurun Global Rich List 2021.

Mumbai home to 60 Indian billionaires

Globally, Mumbai stood at ninth position with 60 billionaires residing in the economic capital of India, with a cumulative wealth of Rs 20 lakh crore. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi with 40 billionaires, and Bengaluru with 22 billionaires. Industry-wise, the healthcare sector has 37 Indian billionaires, consumer goods 27, chemicals 19, software and services 14 and automobile and auto companies 13.

Elon Musk richest person on planet

Tesla’s Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of 14 lakh crore, much ahead of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who came in second with a wealth of 13 lakh crore. While Louis Vuitton SE group head Bernard Arnault stood third with 8.34 lakh crore wealth. Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in the list.