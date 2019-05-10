RIL-Hamleys acquisition: Key benefits for Mukesh Ambani-firm from Rs 620 crore deal

Updated: May 10, 2019 12:19:49 PM

The Rs 620 crore deal with iconic British toy-maker Hamleys will help Mukesh Ambani-led firm to expand its international retail footprint.

RIL-Brookfield deal, Mukesh Ambani, East-West Pipeline, Brookfield sponsored InvIT, India Infrastructure Trust, Reliance Industries Limited, आरआईएल-ब्रुकफील्ड डील, मुकेश अंबानी, ईस्ट-वेस्ट पाइपलाइन लिमिटेड, कनाडा की इन्वेस्टमेंट कंपनी ब्रुकफील्ड, ब्रुकफील्डReliance Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Brands, is the Indian franchise of the Hamleys brand and has 88 stores in India.

Marking its first international foray, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Brands has announced to buy out iconic British toy-maker Hamleys in a GBP 67.96 million deal or around Rs 620 crore. Interestingly, Hamleys, founded in 1760, is more than 250 years old and has 167 stores across 18 countries. Reliance Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Brands is the Indian franchise of the Hamleys brand and has 88 stores in India. With this acquisition, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm will catapult to be a major player in the global toy retail industry.

This deal will help Reliance Brands to expand its footprint internationally, after it has strengthened its position in the country. Darshan Mehta, president and CEO of Reliance Brands  noted that Reliance has built a very significant and profitable business in toy retailing under the Hamleys brand in India. “The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand and business, places Reliance into the frontline of global retail,” he said.

In the latest quarter, the retail-arm Reliance Industries achieved a major milestone by reporting a total income in excess of a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore. Reliance Retail reported a total income of Rs 1,30,556 crore for 2018-19, 89% more than the previous year’s Rs 69,198 crore.  With this deal, Reliance would look to enhance its retail strategy, as Hamleys had successfully pioneered the concept of experiential retailing, decades before businesses tried to create unique experiences for customers in brick and mortar stores. 

This deal will also help Reliance to leverage on Hamleys flagship Regent Street London store. Set over seven floors covering 54,000 square feet, with over 50,000 lines of toys on sale, the store is considered one of London’s prominent tourist attractions, receiving over 5 million visitors each year.

Hamleys is currently owned by Chinese fashion conglomerate C Banner International, which had acquired it for GBP 100 million pounds in 2015. The Chinese retail giant C Banner also owns the Chinese units of marquee consumer retail brands such as Steve Madden and Sundance. Earlier, Hamleys was delisted from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2003 when it was taken over by Icelandic investment firm Baugur Group for  $68.8 million. In 2012, it was sold for $78.4 million to Groupe Ludendo of France. Notably, Hamleys has struggled to generate profits in the recent times, with its profit after tax coming in at GBP 2.44 million in 2018. In the year ago period, the firm had reported a loss of GBP 11.24 million for 2017.

