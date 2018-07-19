RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s 5 evergreen quotes that will poke you to dream big

“If you don’t build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs,” Dhirubhai Ambani once said. (Image: RIL website)

Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of India’s second most valued enterprise by market capitalisation Reliance Industries started the company with a meagre Rs 1,000. Sharing that it was Dhirubhai Ambani’s dream to see Reliance Industries turn into a world-class conglomerate, chairman Mukesh Ambani noted that his father had realised his dream in his own lifetime. “My father founded Reliance in 1966 with one just employee and with a meagre capital of only Rs 1000, or about USD 130 at that time. Even then, his dream was to build Reliance as a world-class and world-scale Indian business conglomerate. He realised his dream in his own lifetime,” Mukesh Ambani said at Financial Times ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards in March this year.

More recently, Reliance Industries has scaled another peak, topping the Rs 7 lakh crore market capitalisation. Even as the behemoth continues to grow by leaps and bounds, we take a look at 5 Dhirubhai Ambani quotes, that will urge you to dream big and achieve your goals.

On building dreams

“If you don’t build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs.”

On entrepreneurship

“True entrepreneurship comes only from risk-taking.” Paying tribute to the great man, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee said at the time of Dhirubhai Ambani’s demise, “The country has lost iconic proof of what an ordinary Indian fired by the spirit of enterprise and driven by determination can achieve in his own lifetime.”

On making money

“Money is not a product by itself, it is a by-product, so don’t chase it.” Interestingly, another quote that is often attributed to Dhirubhai Ambani –If you’re born poor its not your fault but if you die poor its your fault.

On his dream for India

“Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater. This is my dream for Reliance and for India.”

On grabbing opportunities

“Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities… Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation.”

Paying tribute to his father in December-17, Mukesh Ambani said, “ It is because of him that Reliance has grown…From 1 employee to over 250,000 employees,…From initial investment of Rs 1,000 to a company of over Rs 6 lakh crore,…And from operations in only one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages…My father is a timeless legend. An Indian icon. An eternal inspiration to Indians from all generations.”