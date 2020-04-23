RIL-Facebook deal: Services from e-shopping to e-education to be offered

Mukesh Ambani said the combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions.

In a major development in the Indian tech and FDI space, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday joined hands to create a platform to not just connect 30 million kirana stores across the country with more than 400 million WhatsApp users, but also offer a host of services targeting students, farmers, healthcare providers and MSMEs. Commenting on the deal, Ambani said the combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions. “In the very near future Jio Mart, Jio’s digital new commerce platform and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops. At the same time small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies”.

Ambani hinted that in the days to come this service will be extended to other stakeholders like farmers, small & medium enterprises, students, teachers, healthcare providers, women and youth. “All of us at Reliance are therefore humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians. In the post-Corona era, I am confident of India’s economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time. The partnership will surely make an important contribution to this transformation,” he added.

Zuckerberg said his company is making a “major financial investment” and will become the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms. “But more than that, we are also committing to work together on some critical projects that we are gonna open up lot of opportunities for commerce in India,” the Facebook CEO said. He added India is in the middle of a major digital transformation and firms like Jio have played a crucial role in bringing 388 million people on the internet.

“This is really important right now as small business are the core of every country’s economy and they need out support. India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs. Now with a lot of communities around the world in lockdown it is more important than ever that people have tools to connect with each other and their businesses can find ways to operate online. This is something that we think we can help with and that’s why we’re partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities,” Zuckerberg noted.