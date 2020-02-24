Mukesh Ambani tells Satya Nadella how Jio cut data charges down to Rs 12 from Rs 300 per GB

The cost of data has been lowered to Rs 12-14 per GB now from Rs 300-500 per GB in the pre-Jio days, Mukesh Ambani said.

Highlighting the big change that the introduction of Reliance Jio brought into the Indian telecom sector, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that Jio has helped the data charges to reduce substantially. The cost of data has been lowered to Rs 12-14 per GB now from Rs 300-500 per GB in the pre-Jio days, Mukesh Ambani said in a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft’s Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai. The consumption has gone up and Digital India has become a people’s movement now, Mukesh Ambani, also said. Adding, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the domestic telecom industry vision on Digital India. Speaking on the occasion, Satya Nadella urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature. Starting his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft’s Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai. “Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive,” he said. Satya Nadella stated that 72 per cent of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is visiting Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi during February 24-26. “Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organisations can lead in an era of digital transformation,” Microsoft website said. On February 24, Microsoft will be hosting its “Microsoft Future Decoded – CEO Summit” in Mumbai.

The summit will be addressed by industry leaders and Microsoft executives including Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and Jean Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.SBI Foundation on Technology for people with disabilities, with Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India and Jean Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Global Sales – Marketing and Operations, Microsoft will also attend the sessions. In FY19, Microsoft India posted revenue worth more than $1 billion.