RIL-BP begin extracting gas from India’s first ultra-deep-water gas project, KG D6 R-field

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and Britain’s BP Plc today announced the commencement of gas production from ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 R-Field of Krishna Godavari basin. The project will be the first of the three projects that are expected to meet 15% of India’s gas demand, and account for nearly 25% of domestic production. Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67% participating interest and BP holds a 33.33% participating interest.

The two gas majors are developing three deep water gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ. “We are proud of our partnership with bp that combines our expertise in commissioning gas projects expeditiously, under some of the most challenging geographical and weather conditions. This is a significant milestone in India’s energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

The next project, the Satellites Cluster, is expected to come onstream in 2021 followed by the MJ project in 2022. By 2023 the peak gas production from the three fields is expected to be around 30 mmscmd — about 25% of India’s domestic production.

R-Field is located about 60 kilometers from the existing KG D6 Control & Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a subsea production system tied back to CRP via a subsea pipeline. It is at a water depth of more than 2000 meters making it the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. “The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021,” RIL said in a statement.

Production from older fields in the KG-D6 block was stopped in February this year. Operations at R-Field were expected to start earlier this year but were delayed owing to the pandemic.

“Growing India’s own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country’s drive to shape and improve its future energy mix,” said Bernard Looney, Chief Executive, BP.