RIL arm buys 23% stake in US startup

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has acquired a 23.3% stake in US-based robotics startup Exyn Technologies for $25 million.

The investment in the technology startup will boost Reliance’s presence in drone, industrial safety and robotics areas, while also helping Exyn to develop multiple application areas and commercialise the technology.

Exyn is an early stage technology company and provides multi-platform robotic solutions that can intelligently navigate and adapt to complex environments in real-time. The company enables drones/robots to navigate difficult terrains without GPS or other navigation technologies.

“The aforesaid investment and partnership by RSBVL will have synergies with Reliance’s investments and strategic initiatives in drone, industrial safety & security and robotics areas, while accelerating Exyn’s product and technology development across multiple application areas and commercialisation,” Reliance Industries said in an exchange filing on Thursday. For 2021, turnover of Exyn was $ 4.32 million, higher than $1.83 million in 2020.