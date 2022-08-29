RIL AGM: Reliance Retail to launch FMCG business this year, says Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, said Director Isha Ambani during her speech at the parent company Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Monday. “I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs with high quality products at affordable pricing,” Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said. This will now place Reliance in front of FMCG majors like Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia, among others. The company will start ‘marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India’, she said.

Reliance Retail opened over 2500 stores in the year to take its store count to over 15,000. “We built an extensive supply chain network with modular design and best-in-class automation. We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000. We continue expanding our reach to more customers through the addition of store network and merchant partners,” Isha Ambani added. She also mentioned several brand launches by Reliance across categories of staples, home, personal care and general merchandise, during the year.

“Our digital commerce platforms continued their growth with nearly 600,000 orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year,” Ambani informed. “JioMart, delivering in over 260 towns, was rated India’s Number One trusted brand for online grocery,” she said. Reliance Retail aims to serve over 7,500 towns and 300,000 villages in the next five years.

Talking about its grocery business, Isha Ambani said that the company serves its customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, JioMart and Milkbasket. Reliance Retail also launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, in 2021 and rolled out 7-Eleven. Reliance plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is also readying distributors to take them to retail outlets and stores across the nation, according to few recent media reports.