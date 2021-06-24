RIL AGM 2021 LIVE: From Jio 5G to Saudi Aramco deal, Mukesh Ambani all set to make major announcements

RIL may announce dividend and bonus in AGM today

In the upcoming AGM, Reliance is likely to announce about kickstarting 5G services which might begin in late 2021. Moreover, 5G phones are likely to be revealed in the AGM which might be another interesting development to watch out for. Announcements over dividend declaration and bonus might also come in this AGM as it is long expected from last few AGMs and since Reliance likes to keep market price of shares around 1000 so we might get to see 1:1 bonus announcement. JioBook is another attraction which might lure investor’s attraction as low-cost laptops. Specific announcements are expected on the progress of Saudi Aramco deal in O2C business as well as Future Retail merger in the retail space. Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research