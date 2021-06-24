RIL AGM 2021 LIVE: From Jio 5G to Saudi Aramco deal, Mukesh Ambani all set to make major announcements

RIL’s 44th Annual Meet Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, on Thursday. A slew of announcements ranging from RIL dividend, Jio Laptop, JioPhone 3, 5G plans, update on Saudi-Aramco deal, are expected from Mukesh Ambani’s speech at 2 PM today. Over the last few years, RIL has transformed from primarily an energy and petrochemicals company to a consumer major, with its telecom, retail and media services. This has been reflected in the company’s AGMs too, with the management spending more time talking about the new businesses, than its more traditional ones. Going forward, retail business is expected to be RIL’s next growth engine, according to experts. Last year’s AGM 2020 was attended by over 3 lakh investors from over 40 countries, in which RIL chief Mukesh Ambani announced Google’s investment into Jio Platforms; launched Jio TV+; and unveiled made-in-India 5G network.
RIL has developed Reliance Retail as a robust business unit over the past couple of years, for which global investors lined up last year. The business showcased significant growth pre-Covid, with core retail revenues growing 5x during FY16-FY20 at a 50% CAGR. Although the business has seen a slowdown during the pandemic, RIL has focused on building strong digital capabilities while continuing to expand its physical reach which may result in significant market share wins ahead. Goldman Sachs expects RIL’s core retail revenue to grow at a 36% CAGR over next four years to $44 billion and expects e-commerce revenues to be 35% of total revenues in FY25 at $15 billion.
In the upcoming AGM, Reliance is likely to announce about kickstarting 5G services which might begin in late 2021. Moreover, 5G phones are likely to be revealed in the AGM which might be another interesting development to watch out for. Announcements over dividend declaration and bonus might also come in this AGM as it is long expected from last few AGMs and since Reliance likes to keep market price of shares around 1000 so we might get to see 1:1 bonus announcement. JioBook is another attraction which might lure investor’s attraction as low-cost laptops. Specific announcements are expected on the progress of Saudi Aramco deal in O2C business as well as Future Retail merger in the retail space. Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research
In the last five years, shares of RIL share price saw mixed trends on the company’s AGM day, falling on three occasions, while rising on the rest of the AGM days. Last year, in 2020, RIL share price on AGM day fell 3.8 per cent; while in 2019, stock markets were closed on RIL’s AGM day due to Bakri-id, but the stock soared 9.72 per cent on the next day. In the last seven days RIL stock price has gained 0.4 per cent. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 2,369.35 apiece in September last year, and has been range-bound since then. It is 7.4 per cent away from its all-time high levels.
The retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) could be the next engine of growth for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, according to global brokerage and research firm Goldman Sachs. In a report this week, analysts at Goldman Sachs said that the retail EBITDA could grow 10x over the next 10 years. “During the macro downturn, RIL has focused on building strong digital capabilities and we believe the scale-up in omnichannel offering is driving sizeable market share wins. We see a six-fold increase in grocery organized retail penetration in India by FY30, coupled with 15% market share gain for RIL,” the report added.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) later in the day. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it will send its annual report FY21, notice of the AGM and the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for FY21, along with the Board’s report, auditors’ report and other documents in electronic mode to the members of the company. RIL is likely to announce plans for the oil-to-chemical (O2C) telecom, digital and retail verticals.
To view the annual general meeting of RIL on Jiomeet, go to (https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting), click on 'others', enter the required details such as full name and organisation. Now enter the given captcha code. The access will be available 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM, i.e at 1.30 PM.
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE (rtmp://rtmpfeed.jio.ril.com:1935/RIL_AGM_2021_General/stream1)