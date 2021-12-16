RIL, Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises fastest wealth creators

The financial sector has emerged as the top value creator between 2016 and 2021 and the sector will continue to spearhead wealth creation for quite some time in future, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its 26th Annual Wealth Creation Study 2021.

Reliance Industries, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises have emerged as the biggest, fastest, and most consistent wealth creators during the period. Adani Enterprises also emerged as the top all-round wealth creator.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance industries was the biggest wealth creator for the third straight time in succession, with a total wealth created of 9.7 lakh crore, which is the highest ever so far. Previously, from 2014 to 2019, the firm had created wealth of 5.6 lakh crore, according to the study. TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the other biggest wealth creators.

Adani Transmission has also emerged as the fastest wealth creator from 2016 to 2021, growing at a CAGR of 93%, followed by Deepak Nitrite, Adani Enterprises, Tanla Platforms, and Ruchi Soya Industries. As per the study, 10 lakh invested equally in 2016 among the top 10 fastest wealth creators would have grown to 1.7 crore in 2021 at a return CAGR of 77%, against just 14% for

the Sensex.

Adani Enterprises has outperformed others in the last five years and has posted the highest price CAGR at 86% during the period. On the other hand, heavyweight Reliance Industries has delivered a price CAGR of 31% during the same period.

The study revealed that overall `71 lakh crore of wealth was created over the last five years — which is also the highest-ever wealth creation in the last 26 five-year periods.