RIL, Adani opt out of Future bid: Reports

Future Retail’s (FRL) insolvency resolution attracted a lukewarm response with only six bidders coming forward, out of four dozen potential suitors.

The applications were received in response to the request for resolution plans, under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), dated April 14. The submissions were opened in the meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) held on Tuesday, FRL said in a regulatory update. FRL, however, did not disclose the name of the bidders.

The final deadline to submit resolution plans was May 15.

Certain media reports on Wednesday stated that the bidders were scrap dealers as large corporates, including Reliance Industries and Adani Group had backed out from submitting resolution plans.

Earlier on April 24, debt-strapped FRL’s resolution professional had finalised 48 companies as eligible resolution applicants, while its resolution professional had received seven new applications after expiry of the deadline for submitting Expressions of Interests (EoIs).

Also Read Adani Green to raise up $700 mn



In the provisional list released earlier on April 8, there were 49 prospective resolution applicants. Bommidala Enterprises was the only company that was not in the final list.

Reliance Retail Ventures, an RIL group company, and April Moon Retail (a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings and Flemingo Group) were among the companies finalised to bid for FRL. UK-based travel retailer WH Smith Travel, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, Burgundy Hospitality, IDFS Services, Pinnacle Air and a number of scrap dealers and waste recyclers had also found their place in the final list.

Also Read Adani stocks decline as fundraising plans spur dilution concerns



However, most to these firms backed out when it came to the submission of the resolution plans.

On March 23, FRL’s resolution professional had invited EoIs offering applicants to bid for the firm “as a going concern or individual cluster or a combination of clusters of its assets.”

On April 14, FRL had received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench’s approval to extend the date for completion of its resolution process by another 90 days to July 15, after the earlier deadline expired on April 16.