Riding high: Maruti Suzuki reaches 20-million-units milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki India, which started its journey in the country way back in 1983 with a 50:50 joint venture with the government through what was then known as Maruti Udyog, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 20 million units, the company’s parent, Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation said on Monday.

With this, India has become the second country after Japan in which Suzuki has reached this milestone, and the fastest country to reach 20 million units in just 34 years and five months since starting production in December 1983, breaking the record of 45 years and nine months in Japan. Of the 20 million units, mini hatchback Alto was the most-produced model with approximately 3.17 million units, while premium hatchback Swift produced at the Gujarat plant was the 20 millionth model.

Currently, SMC produces automobiles in the country through Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) in which it holds 56.21% stake and fully-owned arm, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) that supplies exclusively to MSIL.

While Maruti Suzuki produces vehicles at Gurgaon and Manesar plants, Suzuki Motor Gujarat rolls out vehicles from its Gujarat facility. The Japanese small car major began its automobile production in India in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800, which ruled the charts for several years before it was phased out in 2014. So popular was the car that it never had a name and was always known by its cubic capacity.

At present, 16 models, including the Dzire, Baleno, Alto, Swift, WagonR, and Vitara Brezza, are produced at the three plants. In 2017-18, around 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1.65 million units were sold in the domestic market and 1,30,000 units were exported to over 100 countries and regions, including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, SMC added.

The company had crossed the first 1 million units’ milestone in March 1994 and went on to reach 10 million units in March 2011. It crossed the 15 million units cumulative production milestone in India in May 2015.