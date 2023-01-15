Rhino Motor Starter plays critical role in strengthening the national economy

Ethical businesses are often characterized by honest processes, sustainability at the core, focus on the impact of business operations, responsible marketing messaging, and a lot more consideration that is beyond the profiteering abilities of the business. Rhino Motor Starter and Panels is one such business that has a strong value system and abides by its cornerstone values. Among its top values is economic development, national infrastructure development, strengthening the agricultural sector of the country, and aiding the self-reliant India mission.

The company is rapidly growing to become a leading manufacturer of electric panels and motor starters. It is adhering to its values by offering special discounts to farmers and helping them with ways to improve their yield. This way they are also contributing to the agricultural sector in the country.

They have gained popularity for assigning a majority of their manufacturing tasks to local manufacturers. According to CEO, Rajneesh Choudhary, enabling local manufacturers is a great way to fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India.

Choudhary brings to the table, vast experience, and a multitude of skills that he gained at AS TradeTech, his father’s firm.

The superior quality of products that Rhino Motor Starters manufactures is a result of efficient and standardized processes. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and this is a promise that it makes to its customers. Adhering to these standards has helped them bag numerous government and private projects.