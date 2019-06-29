Revival Plan: Jet staff consortium, AdiGro to bid for 75% of airline

The consortium is hopeful of getting back 69 of aircraft of Jet Airways

AdiGro Aviation and Jet Airways employees’ consortium will jointly bid for 75% in the airline through the NCLT process.

While AdiGro Aviation, part of London-based AdiGroup, firm will take 49%, 26% will be with the employees’ consortium, the parties announced during a joint press conference on Friday. The foreign direct investment (FDI) is capped at 49% in the Indian aviation sector.

“I am pleased to announce our partnership with AdiGroup to revive Jet Airways,” said Capt Ashwani Tyagi, representing Jet Airways Employee Consortium, which comprises the Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots and Jet Airways Aircraft Maintenance Engineers’ Association.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT on June 20 had admitted the insolvency petition of State Bank of India to sell Jet Airways.

AdiGro Aviation had earlier offered to invest Rs 2,500 crore for 24.9% stake in Jet Airways, along with Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group. However, the talks did not materialise and the lenders approached the insolvency court. AdiGroup was formed in 2010 and is looking to make investments in ports, infrastructure and transportation sectors in India. Earlier, the group, having backing of sovereign funds and family offices, among others, has made investments in technology firms across the world and claims to have six unicorns in its portfolio.

On being asked that how much will the consortium invest, AdiGro Aviation founder Sanjay Viswanathan said it will depend on the depth of the loans.

“We have made a request to the RP to make us privy to the exact amount of loans,” he said, adding that the current estimate of loans of the airline is around Rs 25,000 crore including Indian lenders, foreign institutions, operational creditors and employees.

According to Vishwanathan, the consortium will require the slots of Jet Airways back which have been given to peers SpiceJet and IndiGo, among others. “We have been assured by the ministry of civil aviation and DGCA that the slots will be given back and the current arrangement is just for the time being,” he added. Jet Airways before running aground on April 17, 2019 had rights to premium slots including in the Delhi-Mumbai route.

The consortium is hopeful of getting back 69 of aircraft of Jet Airways, and it will be sufficient to run its domestic (60) and international (10) operations as per its revival plan, which seeks to have a leaner management. The airline originally had about 125 planes in its fleet.

The consortium has informed the RP about its interest and it will submit a formal bid before the end of the month.

Vishwanathan said that the consortium expects the airline to remain loss-making in the first year of operations assuming low load factor. However, if ATF comes under GST, profitability may be achieved earlier, he added.

The consortium is hopeful that Etihad Airways will work in collaboration with the consortium to make it fly again. Etihad holds the lucrative Delhi-London route and has 50.1% in Jet Privilege.

The consortium, in the meanwhile, has requested the RP to release some funds till the NCLT process is over to pay the employees who have not been paid for six months. “Employees, who are part of the consortium, will know something is happening. The RP has assured us of the same,” said Tyagi.