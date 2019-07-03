Revival of Commercial Vehicle growth purely hinges on BS VI pre-buying. (PTI)

As the first quarter of current fiscal has seen all the commercial vehicle makers reporting degrowth due to multiple headwinds, the outlook for the current fiscal purely hinges on pre-buying and demand recovery from construction industry. It is strongly expected that the demand environment will gradually improve over the next three quarters, aided by recovery in demand from construction sector, following release of payments to contractors after elections.

Additionally, with expectation of almost 10-12% increase in vehicle cost for BS-VI compliant vehicles, there is expected to be pre-buying by large fleet operators ahead of BS-VI implementation in April 2020, said an analysis by Icra.