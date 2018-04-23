Review: How it feels when Jeep Compass meets its ancestors

Active Drive 4×4 system of the Compass lets you take it off the road

For an average tourist, there is no reason to go to Alsisar. This quaint little village, about 250km from Delhi, doesn’t feature on the ‘top travel destination’ list on popular sites such as Makemytrip or Tripadvisor, nor does it appear prominently on Rajasthan Tourism’s official website. Alsisar is not a place for an average tourist—it’s for the one who doesn’t want to get lost in the touristy maze of Jaipur or Udaipur, and yet wants to discover something new, something unique within the state. Located in the colourful region of hand painted havelis (mansions) called Shekhawati, and situated 23km from the district headquarter Jhunjhunu, the village is painted with legendary stories—all of which can be ‘seen’ or ‘lived’ in Alsisar Mahal, the 17th century palace that has been turned into a hotel by Prince Abhimanyu Alsisar of Khetri, the erstwhile Indian princely state.

I got to know about Alsisar Mahal from Abhimanyu himself, when I briefly met him during the India launch of Jeep, the iconic American SUV company, in August 2016 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. He had said: “At Alsisar Mahal, you can find a collection of Jeeps from the 1950s and 1960s.” A year and a half later, I finally got a chance to sample his collection. I picked up the most modern Jeep, the Compass, and drove from Delhi to Alsisar (perhaps I wanted the newest kid on the block to meet its ancestors).

This 250km journey takes about five hours—roads are good.

As you get closer to Alsisar, the greens start giving way to golden—it’s a semi-desert. At some places, the mobile network is weak, but you don’t have to rely on Maps to reach the village—Alsisar Mahal authorities have put up enough route markers on the way. The journey in the Compass is comfortable; its 2.0-litre diesel engine is powerful enough to cruise effortlessly at high speeds, and its six-speed manual gearbox doesn’t require sudden shifts with changes to vehicle speed, so you don’t tire yourself driving this SUV. Also, the Active Drive 4×4 system of the Compass lets you confidently take it off the road, and I took some short-cuts via the multiple sand dunes that lie on the way.

These are some of the earliest Jeep vehicles that were manufactured after the Second World War; all are in running condition

Alsisar is made up of dozens of havelis and cenotaphs, whose walls are done up in fresco painting. At the centre of the village rises the Alsisar Mahal, and from the top of the palace you can see havelis all around and endless arid semi-desert encircling the buildings. Summers, obviously, are hot and dry; winters can be freezing. The entry into the palace is illustrious and royal. Walking from the imperial reception area to one of the 51 rooms, you’d be transported to the 17th century, via the 20th—the palace library is inspired by Jeep memorabilia from the Second World War; it also showcases American, British and German military decorations.

In an enclosed area near the parking space, safe from the sandstorms that are natural to this part of the world, lies Abhimanyu’s prized collection—some of the earliest Jeeps that were manufactured after the Second World War. Over a phone call, Abhimanyu tells me that all these are in running condition. While I found my reason, yet another reason to travel to Alsisar, the manager Zaheer Abbas tells me, is Magnetic Fields. Introduced by Abhimanyu in 2014, every year in the middle of December Alsisar Mahal hosts a magical musical carnival called Magnetic Fields, which celebrates the best of the international underground music scene.

You need at least two days to discover Alsisar Mahal and nearby areas—walk inside and you are part of untouched history, and walk out of its gates and you are in rural untouched India. You don’t always need a reason to travel to some places; you’ll easily discover one as you arrive. (In the series Destination India, we drive different cars to different parts of the country, telling you in brief both about the places and the wheels we take to explore these.)