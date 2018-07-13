Review Corner

The ad revolves around a family, showing ways in which one can use products from IKEA — from spoons to sofas —to transform their homes.

IKEA — Make Everyday Brighter

Verdict: The first-ever communication piece by the Swedish furniture brand in India, conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, showcases its catalogue rather well. The ad revolves around a family, showing ways in which one can use products from IKEA — from spoons to sofas —to transform their homes. By highlighting the price tags alongside the products, IKEA is clearly playing the ‘affordability with quality’ game in India, aiming to be seen as a brand with solutions for all kinds of homes and wallet sizes.

rating: 7/10

Club Factory — For the brand called ‘You’

Verdict: E-commerce company Club Factory has unveiled its debut TVC in India featuring Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar. Conceptualised by Publicis Ambience, the ad opens with the duo ‘diving’ into the Club Factory mobile app. Sadly, the ad has nothing new to offer and ends up looking like a music video where the two are dancing to some peppy music with lyrics focussing on how affordable fashion is available on the platform.

rating: 4/10

#TanishqPromises

Verdict: As a brand, Tanishq has a certain position and trust in the market. So to see the brand going back years in terms of its new campaign is weird. Remember how Amitabh Bachchan went inside the Cadbury factory to clear the air after the worm controversy? 22feet Tribal Worldwide’s latest work for Tanishq shows a jeweller at the Tanishq Diamond centre talking of the company’s diamond selection process involving as much thought and care as choosing the perfect diamond for the one you love. Very clichéd!

rating: 4/10

— Compiled by Meghna Sharma