Review corner: Which video commercials hit the home run this week

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 2:18 AM

The ad, created by Stink Studios Shanghai, is visually rich, and the background score is fitting, too.

 

A solid premise by ad agency Enormous; but the monologue could have been shorter and, perhaps, a little less dramatic.

Paisabazaar —
The Wedding Speech
Verdict: At more than 17 million views in three weeks on YouTube, Paisabazaar has hit a home run when it comes to tugging at the heartstrings. A wedding setting, where the groom lends his voice to his mute brother who wishes to thank him for being tough and unconventionally supportive. A solid premise by ad agency Enormous; but the monologue could have been shorter and, perhaps, a little less dramatic.

rating: 6/10

Horlicks India —
Fearless Songs
Verdict: What’s not to love about this video featuring music maestro AR Rahman telling anxious school children to not stress ahead of exams! There’s rap, peppy music, dancing and some actual learning, too. This video, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, is highly appealing and timely.

rating: 8/10

ACC Cement — Karein Kuch Kamaal

Verdict: This brand film made by 82.5 Communications makes building a house seem like a cakewalk, with the adorable setting, an overzealous bunch of workers in red uniforms who are as good at dancing as they are at bricklaying, and a smiling couple to appreciate the outcome. While it is a departure from the usual cement ads, it comes across as ludicrous.

rating: 5/10

Discovery Pack —

#DikhRahaHai

Verdict: At a time when broadcasters are busy advertising about their channel packs, the TVC made by Taproot Dentsu cuts through the clutter. Showing people peering at the many sights that Discovery brings to viewers — through mock binoculars (fingers) that flip to the number 8 — to denote the monthly price of its bouquet, is clever execution to create stickiness.

rating: 8/10

OPPO F11 Pro —
Low Light Photography
Verdict: The TVC conveys its proposition of ‘brilliant portraits in low light’ masterfully. As people point their phone cameras at different subjects, sources of light mysteriously appear — from fireflies to jellyfish — to make up for the low lighting, resulting in stunning portraits. The ad, created by Stink Studios Shanghai, is visually rich, and the background score is fitting, too.

rating: 9/10

Compiled by Sapna Nair

