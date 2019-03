Brand Factory —

#BuraNaManoDiscountHai

Verdict: Brand Factory’s new campaign encourages people to play Holi in brand new clothes because of the all-year-round discount offered by the retail chain. Created by Publicis, the TVC shows a prisoner unwilling to be released from jail on Holi, afraid that his brand new clothes would get stained. Not a very convincing plot or execution.

Rating: 5/10