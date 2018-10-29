Review Corner: Diwali Ads from Coca Cola, Nokia, Haier, Housing.com, Croma

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 3:54 PM

A Review Corner of Diwali Ads from Coca Cola, Nokia, Haier, Housing.com, Croma.

Coca-Cola — Share a Coke this Diwali!
Verdict: Coca-Cola has rolled out its Diwali campaign, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The away-from-home-during-festivals theme is something that Coca-Cola has repeatedly done well. This Diwali campaign is no different as it features a homesick Khurrana in a South Indian state missing the festivities. To make him happy, his neighbours decorate the porch with lights and rangoli.

  • rating: 7/10
A scene from the Nokia ad (YouTube)

Nokia — Do What Only You Can Do
Verdict: McCann Worldgroup India’s Diwali campaign for Nokia features its new brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. The brand aims to speak to the millennials with this and does it well. The ad’s portrayal of how millennials use their phones — for selfies, panoramic shots, to share their fashion style during Diwali, to create GIFs and click candid shots of family members engrossed in the celebrations — is bang on. A winner, more so, for its strategy.

  • rating: 7/10
A scene from the Haier ad (YouTube)

Haier — Easy Connect
LED TV
Verdict: Haier’s ad film, by Famous Innovations, for its recently launched Easy Connect LED TV range thankfully stays away from glossy product montages. The TVC talks about product features through a dialogue between a father and his well-informed daughter at a store. A quick demo of the livestream, without using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, by the young daughter shows how easily the product can be used.

  • rating: 6/10
A scene from the Housing.com ad (YouTube)

Housing.com — Home Utsav
Verdict: Housing.com’s campaign for Home Utsav, an annual online home shopping festival, conceptualised by Eplay, is vague at best. Barring the protagonist’s exaggerated reaction to what is supposedly a great offer on Housing.com, there is little else the TVC offers. The call to action to ‘look up’ Housing.com for the best offers seems like an afterthought.

  • rating: 5/10
A scene from the Croma ad (YouTube)

Croma — Speakers
Verdict: Conceptualised by Tidal 7, the TVC highlights the brand’s lifetime service assurance feature. Instead of having a protagonist rattling off the features, Croma chose to develop ‘service assurance’ as a character that follows its customers closely. What could have otherwise been a boring service announcement comes across as a humorous ad, thanks to over-the-top execution.

  • rating: 7.5/10

 

