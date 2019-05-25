Revealed! Kia Motors’ new SUV interior may look like this

Published: May 25, 2019 3:35:00 AM

Cabin characterised by broad, sweeping shapes and sophisticated technical details.

Kia Motors India has started the production of the SUV at its greenfield manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It will be launched later this summer.

Earlier this week, Kia Motors India released the interior design sketches of its new SUV that will be launched soon. Codenamed the SP2i, this compact SUV—which is based on the SP Concept that the company displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo—will be the first product from the South Korean carmaker in India.

The cabin is characterised by broad, sweeping shapes and sophisticated technical details. The design language, it appears, is aimed at youthful, tech-savvy buyers looking for ease-of-use with a bold design statement. The technological features inside the cabin include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and mood lighting—illumination that is designed to create a temporary state of mind or feeling.

“Trimmed in high-quality materials throughout, the expansive shapes and technical forms of the cabin create a youthful and luxurious vibe. With chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel,” the company said in a statement, defining the design.

Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, added: “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”

