Retain ‘sell’ on Siemens with target price of Rs 815

Siemens’ Q4FY18 (September year-ending) PAT at Rs 2.8 billion (up 39% year-on-year) was ahead of consensus estimates due to higher revenue and recognition of incentives. However, we don’t expect this to sustain, given the depleting order book at Rs 123.5 billion (flat y-o-y; 1x TTM sales) and weak near-term order outlook in view of upcoming polls. The margin was supported by export incentives,

Siemens’ exposure to transportation and other sunrise sectors like digitalisation, automation, etc, drove its premium valuations in the past; but regular sale of strong and growing businesses (healthcare in 2016, mobility and mechanical drives in 2018, etc) creates uncertainty over the stock as a play on these emerging areas. These concerns would continue to drive de-rating of the stock.

Adj PAT at Rs 2.8 billion (39% y-o-y) beat consensus estimates of Rs 2.4 billion on higher revenue and recognition of incentives. Revenue was up 25% y-o-y at Rs 31 billion (consensus estimate Rs 34.5 billion). Ebitda margin was up 53 bps y-o-y at 10.6% ahead of consensus estimate of 10%. The firm recognised export incentives of Rs 671 million (Rs 445 million in prior period). Excluding prior period incentives, revenue was up 24% and Ebitda margin was down 50 bps y-o-y at 9.6%. Gross margin was down 123 bps y-o-y at 31%, while other expenses were up 44% y-o-y on forex loss of Rs 700 million. The management had highlighted automation/digitalisation as key growth drivers in the medium to long term during automation day in May 2018. These ideas continue to gather momentum as more customers witness real benefits in implementing digitalisation. Consequently, as private capex picks up, the management expects these areas to drive growth.

We keep our FY19E EPS unchanged at Rs 27 and introduce FY20E EPS of Rs 31. We roll forward to FY20 and cut our target multiple to 27x to arrive at a target price of Rs 815 and retain ‘sell’.

Revenue growth was strong across segments helped by a low base. Energy management, power & gas, process inds & drives, mobility, digital factory and building technology posted robust revenue growth.