Retain ‘buy’ on Dabur India, target price revised to Rs 550

Dabur’s analyst meet built on the renewed aggression mindset and the growth vectors highlighted in Q1FY19, including accelerated launch mome-ntum (in existing categories), distrib-ution infrastructure expansion (across channels), optimised media strategy, regionalisation (cluster-based market-ing approach) and investments in management bandwidth.

Underlying confidence on delivering double-digit volume growth for remaining M9FY19 was high led by rural-led demand uptick. Margin guidance was guarded for the near term, but positive (modest 50 bps+ expansion each year) over the medium term. Raise our EPS estimate by 2% and revise our TP to Rs 550 (from Rs 480), as we roll over to Sept-20 and raise our target P/E multiple to 47x due to better volume-led growth visibility. Retain BUY rating. Dabur is our preferred pick in the staples space. Management highlighted impro-ved confidence on delivering low-teen volume growth for FY19 (double-digit volume growth for balance of FY19) aided by moderation in competitive intensity (Patanjali-led), benefits of investments in infrastructure building (Project Buniyaad and Project Lakshya to give operational and service level tailwinds respectively) and underlying demand tailwinds (rural-led) validated by Nielsen’s recent off-take data (indica-tes 12% volume growth and 15% value growth for FMCG industry in July 2018).

Management reinforced the change in mindset towards aggression in gain-ing and defending share at any cost; a welcome change in our view. It highlig-hted multiple examples including defen-ding hair oils with flanker brands, succe-ssfully ramping up growth in CNO via value offering and garnering higher share in juices via effective response to higher competitive intensity. To sum up, management’s strategic medium-term direction — defend core, attack where-ver opportunity through disruption and buy out brands which are scalable, high margin and profitable for future growth.