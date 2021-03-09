Retailers rewrite strategies to woo shoppers

Patrons can submit their shopping bills on WhatsApp and earn instant reward points.

India’s retailers are re-drawing strategies to get consumers to spend more time in stores and malls. Companies with unique brands are now collaborating to set up stores in which both house their products. For instance, Fabindia and Hidesign have set up a store in Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar. Others are working to leverage the online opportunity given how buyers are now comfortable shopping over the Internet, facilitating deliveries while some are deepening their presence in smaller towns and cities.

Fabindia and Hidesign believe that since the target customers of brands often overlap, it makes sense to offer them the ease of shopping in one place. Dilip Kapur, founder & president, Hidesign, says that apart from bringing in footfalls, working together also helps get large properties at better rates. “At the moment, we have three more joint location stores planned with Fabindia. Based on how successful these are, we can do more such outlets,” Kapur told FE.

Women’s wear retailer FabAlley and Indya are keen on exploring a similar store model as it makes for a “one-stop fashion destination” for customers. However, co-founder Shivani Poddar says the firm is looking to collaborate only with non-competing brands.

Benetton India, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch an online store. CEO & MD Sundeep Chugh says the firm’s immediate focus is to leverage the online opportunity considering how fast customers are adapting to the format. Besides, the company is looking to set up brick-and-mortar stores in “upcoming retail spaces with strong catchment areas”.

Plans are also afoot to penetrate deeper in tier two and three cities that have recovered faster. For instance, two more stores will be set up in Bihar to take the tally in the state to ten. Of the nearly 40 planned stores for 2021, 10 have been opened.

Select CityWalk has partnered with most of its retail brands, including premium ones like Chanel and Dior, to facilitate home deliveries. “Some conveniences offered by the online channels have to be given by malls as well,” says business head Yogeshwar Sharma. The mall is also introducing a personal shopping service wherein the staff will help customers locate stores that sell the products they require. “This will save customers time. Dwell time has gone down,” says Sharma.

Inorbit Malls has introduced video shopping and curbside pick-ups to cater to customers who are reluctant to step out while Oberoi Mall in Mumbai has enabled a tech-backed version of its rewards programme. Patrons can submit their shopping bills on WhatsApp and earn instant reward points. “This is our way of appreciating our patrons for their repeat business” says GM Anuj Arora.