Retailers need to invest in advanced technologies: Deloitte

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 8:43:35 PM

Technology has led to a paradigm shift in the way retailers operate and transformed the entire shopping journey of consumers, the report said.

deloitte, tech savvy consumerIt said that embracing modern technologies would help in addressing the last-mile delivery challenge of the new-age tech-savvy consumer.

Retailers need to invest in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, robotics and automation to enhance their competitiveness, according to a report by Deloitte.

It said that embracing modern technologies would help in addressing the last-mile delivery challenge of the new-age tech-savvy consumer.

Related News

Retailers are striving to offer a seamless shopping experience through data-driven insights and analysis, it added.

Technology has led to a paradigm shift in the way retailers operate and transformed the entire shopping journey of consumers, the report said.

“Advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT (internet of things), blockchain, robotics, automation, 3D printing, predictive analysis, and AI, are expected to automate various backend and front-end processes. Thus, retailers need to invest in these technologies to remain competent and thrive in the rapidly evolving and disruptive consumer environment,” it said.

Anand Ramanathan, partner, Deloitte India, said brands are focusing on blurring boundaries between offline and online channels.

Anil Talreja, partner, Deloitte India, said India continues to hold a strong position as far as its market potential for retail is concerned and is on its way to touch USD 1,200 billion by 2021.

“Currently, shopper and shopping experiences are technologically enabled and digital has taken a centre stage redefining the meaning of convenience. However, this also adds a new mandate for timely delivery and customer experience that are key attributes for India Inc to focus on as the rules of the retail business game evolves,” Talreja added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Retailers need to invest in advanced technologies Deloitte
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Popcorn Time, the Netflix for pirates is back again to help you get through coronavirus outbreak
2Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 in India on March 31 but don’t expect it to come cheap
3Coronavirus: CREDAI says property sales, construction affected; seeks govt help to tide over crisis