  • MORE MARKET STATS

Retailers looking at 2021 with cautious optimism: RAI

By: |
December 28, 2020 5:38 PM

Retailers Association of India (RAI) in its 10th 'Retail Business Survey' said sales in November 2020 were 13 per cent short on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

Apparel and clothing segment is still reeling under pressure with a decline of 12 per cent against the pre-pandemic sales, RAI said.Apparel and clothing segment is still reeling under pressure with a decline of 12 per cent against the pre-pandemic sales, RAI said.

With steady month-on-month recovery continuing in November and festive shopping bringing some respite to the retail industry, retailers are looking forward to 2021 with cautious optimism, according to RAI.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) in its 10th ‘Retail Business Survey’ said sales in November 2020 were 13 per cent short on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

Related News

Last month, consumer durables and electronics category continued to recover with a 12 per cent increase in sales over the same month last year, while food and grocery category has indicated growth at 5 per cent, it added.

Apparel and clothing segment is still reeling under pressure with a decline of 12 per cent against the pre-pandemic sales, RAI said.

Commenting on the findings, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, “While the festive and the muted wedding season aided some recovery for certain segments, the lack of inbound travel of non-resident Indians during the winter has had a negative impact on sales”.

Retail businesses may get further impacted by international travel restrictions being imposed due to the new strain of the virus. Furthermore, with local level restrictions coming back into play, retailers are moving towards 2021 with cautious optimism, he added.

“However, the industry is hopeful of achieving about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels of business in the next six months,” Rajagopalan said.

Retailers are looking at 2021 with cautious optimism, RAI said.

The association said the levels of recovery differ across regions as restrictions begin to ease in a capricious manner across states.

Western and eastern India are indicating a slower recovery with sales at -18 per cent and -17 per cent, respectively, as compared to the same month last year.

Northern and southern regions are progressing at -9 per cent, it added.

RAI said recovery will need “unconventional solutions and government support”.

“At this juncture, all efforts are required to boost the local economy and help revive retail, saving millions of jobs,” it noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Retailers looking at 2021 with cautious optimism RAI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gross NPAs of banks may rise to 10.1-10.6% by March 2021: Icra
2Global firms to move from China to India; Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package is ‘average’: Survey
3Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin raises Rs 2 crore from angel investors