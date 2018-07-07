Restore powers of bank MD, ED; quash FIRs, says BoM union

The union members claimed that there was an attempt to target BoM and tarnish its image.

The United Forum of Mahabank Unions, a group of all the employee associations and labour unions of the Bank of Maharashtra, on Friday demanded that the functional powers of BoM’s MD & CEO, Ravindra Marathe, and ED, R K Gupta, be restored and the names of all four bank officials be dropped from the FIR.

The union termed minister Arun Jaitley, referring to the state police investigation into the PSU banks,

as an overreach and a threat to the federal balance.

The union also critical Marathe’s arrest. The Forum plans to meet Jaitley and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to urge them to rethink their decisions.

According to the forum convenors, the Pune police and the state government were not the right agencies to carry out investigations due to lack of expertise.

Marathe and Gupta were among the four arrested on June 21 for disbursing loans to defaulting real estate company DSK Developer and its promoter D S Kulkarni and causing loss to the bank.