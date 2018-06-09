Resolution plan for IVRCL: RP receives EoI from some applicants

The RP will review these EoIs to ensure that the same are according to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As part of the resolution process for debt-laden IVRCL, the resolution professional (RP) has received expression of interest (EoI) from a few prospective resolution applicants (RAs) to submit a resolution plan for the troubled company.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said that the details of the EoI were presented by the RP to the committee of creditors (CoC) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The RP had sought an approval of the members of the CoC to shortlist the prospective resolution applicants for submitting the resolution plan out of the EoIs received. The same was approved during the fourth meeting of the CoC of IVRCL under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.