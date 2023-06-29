Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday said that up-skilling and re-skilling employees is a top priority for the company. Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, Nilekani, said, as employees become more skilled, multiple career pathways into exciting technology spaces open for them within the Infosys ecosystem. “Through accelerated learning, when they complete certified courses and gain substantial experience in the skill set or technology, they qualify for skill tags,” he said.

Bridge Programmes and intelligent platforms like Accelerate and Marketplace automatically match employees with the roles of their aspirations. “We spare no efforts to provide our employees with ample opportunities to learn and grow,” Nilekani added.

He said that over the year, the company’s training ecosystem has enabled over 5.5 million learning days for the employees, who track and manage their digital skills aided by a comprehensive score – Digital Quotient.

Infosys recruited over 50,000 college graduates in FY23, bringing its total headcount to over 340,000 employees, of which 39% are women.

Nilekani also highlighted Infosys’ efforts to empower people with digital skills. For instance, the company’s Springboard strives to bring digital and life skills for students from class VI to lifelong learners in India. It aims to skill 10 million-plus people with digital skills by 2025.

Nilekani said that Infosys is already empowering 8.5 million people world over through Infosys’ skilling initiatives