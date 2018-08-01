​​​
  3. Residents complain of oil leak from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited pipelines

Residents complain of oil leak from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited pipelines

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited is checking the possibility of oil leakage from its underground pipelines here, after people complained of a leak.

By: | Mangaluru | Published: August 1, 2018 9:38 PM
oil, oil refinery The residents expressed fear over the leaked oil mixing with the Phalguni river water. (Reuters)

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited is checking the possibility of oil leakage from its underground pipelines here, after people
complained of a leak.

The residents expressed fear over the leaked oil mixing with the Phalguni river water.

In a statement today, MRPL said during a routine pipeline corridor inspection from MRPL to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), MRPLofficials had noticed oil traces on the
surface near AdaniWilmar on SEZ road.

The source of the oil was yet to be established, it said, adding that waste material was being illegally dumped inthe vicinity of MRPL pipeline corridor.

The possibility of dumping of waste oil by unknown persons in the vicinity of thepipelines could not be ruled out, it said.

“To eliminate the possibility of leak from MRPL’s underground pipelines, the company has started excavation of the area. So far no leak from the pipeline has been observed,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top