Residents complain of oil leak from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited pipelines

The residents expressed fear over the leaked oil mixing with the Phalguni river water. (Reuters)

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited is checking the possibility of oil leakage from its underground pipelines here, after people

complained of a leak.

In a statement today, MRPL said during a routine pipeline corridor inspection from MRPL to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), MRPLofficials had noticed oil traces on the

surface near AdaniWilmar on SEZ road.

The source of the oil was yet to be established, it said, adding that waste material was being illegally dumped inthe vicinity of MRPL pipeline corridor.

The possibility of dumping of waste oil by unknown persons in the vicinity of thepipelines could not be ruled out, it said.

“To eliminate the possibility of leak from MRPL’s underground pipelines, the company has started excavation of the area. So far no leak from the pipeline has been observed,” the statement said.