Requests for office properties on hold as US firms turn cautious

Requests for proposal (RFPs) for office properties are being put on hold by prospective office tenants as they, mostly large US companies, are in a “wait and watch” mode due to the looming recession in the country and possible rate hikes by the Fed, property developers and consultants said.

RFPs are submitted by prospective tenants who want to lease commercial properties and it allows them to understand the availability of a required property and its nitty-gritty, including space, amenities, parking, rent, and its escalations. It is also an indicator for the landlord to gauge the demand for her/his properties.

This trend has been seen only after October this year, as till September leasing was on an upswing, consultants said. The absorption of office spaces in the first nine months of this year has gone up 66%, according to property consultant CBRE.

“RFPs are temporarily on hold. They (the US companies) are in shock and want to understand what is happening there due to rate hikes and recession,” said Raj Menda, chairman at Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp.

Menda said the new RFPs may get delayed till January next year for budget commitments for the tenants. He, however, added that there will be a surge in such proposals after March once things settle down. “US companies want to cut costs and since the rupee has depreciated by 10-15%, they will save that much by outsourcing. Outsourcing will increase and demand for offices will also go up sharply after March,” Menda explained.

Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO at Tata Realty and Infrastructure, shared similar views. “The interest rate hikes caused by inflation have led to a drop in consumption in the US and stalling of expenditure. Rising mortgage rates and disruption to individuals owning houses have led to cutting of costs and jobs by corporates. Most corporates, therefore, have put their expansion or capex plans on hold. They are in a wait and watch mode,” he said.

But eventually, he said, cost-cutting helps India in the long run through outsourcing, and added that demand will be even higher next year after March.

Ramesh Nair, CEO – India and MD – market development, Asia, at Colliers, said: “The global recessionary pressures, cost considerations and layoffs that have begun in the technology sector are forcing occupiers to postpone their office leasing decisions. As a result, there is likely to be a slowdown in commercial office leasing in the first few quarters of 2023. Indian commercial real estate leaders are likely to remain cautious until the global economic environment stabilises as they reassess business plans and strategies,” Nair said.

Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research at Anarock Property Consultants, said US companies want to see how the first quarter of CY23 will play out before taking calls on new spaces. “Commercial leasing will be weak in the December quarter. The March quarter will also be slow,” Thakur said, adding that everybody wants to see where the Fed will stop in terms of rate hikes and what would be the impact on rate hikes.

He added that the IT majors, which were doing very well earlier, have deferred the offer letters given to joinees due to the situation in the US and the stock prices of real estate investment trusts listed in the country have come down.

For instance, the share price of Embassy REIT has come down by over 9% in the last six months.

Property developers also have to face the higher vacancy levels in the coming years due to a glut in office space supply, analysts said. “We are of the view that with headline supply of 133 million square feet scheduled for completion over Q4CY22-CY24 (October 2022 to December 2024) and assuming that the annual net absorption ranges between 30-35 million sq ft, headline vacancy levels at pan-India and individual city level may rise further over the next 24-30 months,” said Adhidev Chattopadhyay, vice-president, equity research – real estate and hotels, at ICICI Securities, said in a report released recently.

The overall vacancies have risen from 16.9% in Q3CY21 to 18.3% in Q3CY22, he added in the report.

According to an update released by Nuvama Research, during Q3CY22, office space demand shot up 113% year-on-year to 8.9 million sq ft (down 4% quarter-on quarter), but the supply came in at 14.8 msf (up 114% y-o-y/23% q-o-q).