Repco Homme Finance net up 58% in Q4

Repco Home Finance has reported a 58% rise in its net profit at `51.5 crore for the fourth quarter as compared to `32.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total income of the company in Q4 was at `308 crore as against `275 crore, registering a growth of 12%.

The net interest income grew 3% to `116.3 crore. Loan sanctions surged to `972.8 crore while loan disbursements increased to `878.1 crore. Net interest margins and interest spread stood at 4.3% and 2.9% respectively. Return on assets and equity remained robust at 1.9% and 14.2% respectively.

Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO of Repco Home Finance, said: “Given the context of macroeconomic and elections related uncertainty, our financial performance meet expectations. Now that a stable government is in place, which is focused on providing affordable housing for all, we expect the demand environment to pick up. As a company, we have taken a number of initiatives and are in the process of taking some more to capture the opportunities that come our way. I now look forward to a fulfilling FY20.”

The overall loan book of the company rose 12% to `11,036.8 crore at the end of March 2019. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 54.1% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property product accounted for 18.4% of the same.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved sequentially to 2.95% as at the end of March 2019 from 3.9% as at the end of December 2018. As required under IND AS, the company has carried provisions for expected credit losses to the tune of `164.5 crore or 1.5% on total loan assets, it said. The capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 23.88%, consisting entirely of tier-1 capital. The minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the National Housing Bank is at 12%.

As on March 31, 2019, the Company has a total network of 144 branches and 26 satellite centres spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Union territory of Puducherry.