Quarterly results: Repco Home Finance net up 32% in Q4

Repco Home Finance (RHFL) has reported a 32% jump in net profit to `63.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21 as against Rs 47.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 340.3 crore as against Rs 346.1 crore, registering a slight dip. RHFL, in a release, said while the interest income was at Rs 144.2 crore, margins stood at 4.8%.The overall loan book grew 2% to Rs 12,121.5 crore while loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.5% of the outstanding loan book, and loans against property product accounted for 18.7% .

The company’s Stage 3 assets improved to 3.7% of the loan assets at the end of March 2021 compared to 4.3%. It has carried provisions for expected credit losses to the tune of Rs 288.6 crore or 2.4% on total loan assets. RHFL’s Stage 3 coverage ratio stood at 40% at the end of March 2021 compared to 36% in the previous year.

The capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 28.5%, comprising entirely of tier-1 capital. The minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the National Housing Bank is at 12%. The company has a total network of 153 branches and 24 satellite centers, spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and the Union territory of Puducherry.