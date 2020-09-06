Repco Home Finance net up 3% to Rs 64 cr

The overall loan book rose 6% to Rs 11,979.5 crore as of June 2020.

Repco Home Finance has reported a net profit of Rs 64 crore for the first quarter of FY ’21 as against Rs 62.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, registering an increase of 2.64%. The total income of the Chennai-based company grew by 4% to Rs 341.92 crore as compared to Rs 328.44 crore.

Net interest income stood at Rs 128 crore, while margins stood at 4.3%. Loans sanctions stood at Rs 161.5, crore while loan disbursements were at Rs 181.6 crore. Interest spread remained healthy at 3%, while return on assets and equity remained robust at 2.2% and 15%, respectively.

The overall loan book rose 6% to Rs 11,979.5 crore as of June 2020. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.7% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property product accounted for 18.7% of the same, Repco Home Finance said in a statement.