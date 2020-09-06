Repco Home Finance net up 3% to Rs 64 cr

Net interest income stood at Rs 128 crore, while margins stood at 4.3%. Loans sanctions stood at Rs 161.5, crore while loan disbursements were at Rs 181.6 crore.
Repco Home Finance has reported a net profit of Rs 64 crore for the first quarter of FY ’21 as against Rs 62.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, registering an increase of 2.64%. The total income of the Chennai-based company grew by 4% to Rs 341.92 crore as compared to Rs 328.44 crore.
Net interest income stood at Rs 128 crore, while margins stood at 4.3%. Loans sanctions stood at Rs 161.5, crore while loan disbursements were at Rs 181.6 crore. Interest spread remained healthy at 3%, while return on assets and equity remained robust at 2.2% and 15%, respectively.
The overall loan book rose 6% to Rs 11,979.5 crore as of June 2020. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.7% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property product accounted for 18.7% of the same, Repco Home Finance said in a statement.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.