Repco Home Finance eyes AUM growth of 12% to Rs 14k cr this fiscal

Repco Home Finance plans to grow its asset under management (AUM) by around 12% to around Rs 14,000 crore by the end of current financial year. The Chennai-based company had clocked an AUM of Rs 12,449 crore in the previous year. It is also planning to increase the total disbursements from around Rs 3,000 crore last year to around Rs 3,600 crore this fiscal.

K Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Repco Home Finance told an earnings call that for FY24, the company plans to stick to its guidance numbers of 20% growth in disbursements and 12% AUM growth from FY23.

The company is steadily progressing on all business parameters and is confident of meeting its guideline numbers. It is also in the process of making structural changes in the organisation, the results of which will become visible in the coming quarters.

“As regards AUM, I think we were around Rs 12,449 crore last year. We plan to reach somewhere around Rs 14,000 crore by the current year-end. Especially, the second and third quarters are normally the peak quarters for the company,” he said.

On the structural reforms in the organisation, Swaminathan said the company has started verticals for operational efficiencies. It had already started a collection vertical and in Q1, the company has also started a sales vertical separately. “Going forward, we will also be adding a credit vertical. The collection vertical is more or less stabilised, even though the results are yet to come in. Sales vertical is in process. I think the sales vertical also will be giving us more volumes,” he said.

Elaborating on the proposed actions on the asset quality front, Swaminathan said the gross NPA numbers are planned to be brought down by at least Rs 100 crore in FY24 out of which it has already reduced around Rs 24 crore. “We are going slightly aggressive as far as recovery actions are concerned in our NPA portfolios. We are confident that all these efforts will bring the NPA numbers still down and we may even better our guidance as far as NPA numbers are concerned. We continue to monitor almost on a daily basis,” he said. During Q1FY24, more than 1,340 SARFAESI notices have been issued by the company for initiating recovery.

Regarding network expansion, he said in FY24, the company had opened four centers and three more will be opened this quarter. “Another eight, we have already got the approval from the board and may do another five to six and at the end of the year, definitely we will be at 200 plus,” he said.