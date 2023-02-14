Repco HF profit jumps 157% in Q3

Repco Home Finance on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 80.8 crore for third quarter of FY23 as compared to Rs 31.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, registering a growth of 157%. Total income was marginally up at Rs 330.9 crore from Rs 325.5 crore.

The loans sanctions of the Chennai-based company stood at Rs 745 crore as compared to Rs 494.3 crore, registering a growth of 51%. The loan disbursements stood at Rs 696.2 crore as compared to Rs 443.9 crore, registering a growth of 57%, while the loan spread remained healthy at 3.3%.

The overall loan book of Repco Home Finance stood at Rs 12,196.3 crore at the end of December 2022. The loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 49.1% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property product accounted for 20.1% of the outstanding loan book, said a release by the company.

The gross NPA as per IRACP norms was at Rs 750.3 crore as on December 31, 2022. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at about 6.2% of the loan assets as of December 31, 2022. Net NPA ratio stood at about 3.4%. The company has aligned its Stage-3 definition to the revised NPA definition.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 36.7%. The minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the regulator is 15%. The company has a total network of 160 branches and 25 satellite centres spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union territory of Puducherry.