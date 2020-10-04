Renewable ministry, Niti Aayog organise conference on solar cell manufacturing

India has become the third-largest solar capacity country in the world.

To catalyse cutting-edge solar cell manufacturing in India, NITI Aayog, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, and Invest India are organising a global symposium virtually ‘India PV EDGE 2020’ on October 6, an official statement said. There will be a plenary session and subsequent sessions on ‘Wafers and Cells’, ‘Modules and Production Equipment’ and ‘Supply Chain, it added.

The statement said solar deployment has been the flagship green growth story of the last decade and this would be instrumental to stimulate growth and build a climate-resilient world. India has become the third-largest solar capacity country in the world and set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, comprising 300 GW of solar capacity.

Union Minister for Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will attend the plenary session. Around 60 prominent Indian and global CEOs are slated to attend the event virtually.